Vatican, the mystery of the 21-year-old found dead. Too many things don’t add up: it doesn’t seem like a suicide

The cause of the remains shrouded in mystery Death of a 21-year-old Americanfound lifeless late last Thursday morning in the bathroom of his room, in the Casa Bonus Pastor, a guesthouse open to the public in the territory Vatican with headquarters in via Aurelia, where the boy he was staying with two other boysto attend a refresher course and also take part in a study project. The dynamics – reports Il Messaggero – would suggest a suicidebut in reality there are too many things that don’t add up. Starting with the message sent to his parents the night before: “I’m happy to be in Rome and I want to stay here“. Yesterday at the Policlinico Twins an autopsy was performed on the body of the twenty-one year old.

The boy – continues Il Messaggero – would have hanged to the toilet flush after locking himself in. One of the two young men, who shared the apartment with him, told investigators that the previous evening the friend had attempted a homosexual approach and that an argument would ensue. Or rather, a fight. So much so that he and the other roommate had decided to spend the night out and not to sleep in the shared accommodation. “He took his own life by hanging himself with the cable of the computer charger but he weighed almost 100 kilos,” notes the family’s lawyer. The suspicion is that that thread could not hold his weight and that message sent to his family the night before in which he said he was happy is also out of place. His family members rule out the hypothesis that he voluntarily took his own life, the cause of the 21-year-old’s death remains a mystery. Investigation also underway for incitement to suicide.