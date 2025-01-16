The former Portuguese soccer player for Real Madrid opened a nursery without a license and is also suspected of having irregularly extracted seawater
Inspectors of the General Directorate of Natural Resources, Safety and Maritime Services (DGRM) of Portugal They seized this Wednesday a ton of live seafood in an illegal warehouse in the fishing port of Póvoa de Varzim (coastal city near Porto) owned by Fabio Coentrao
