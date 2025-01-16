The Mossos d’Esquadra have already concluded in their investigation that the death of the founder of Mango was accidental

A judge from Martorell (Barcelona) has archived the investigation into the death of the founder of MangoIsak Andic, seeing no signs of a crime, after he died on December 14 at the age of 71 after falling down a ravine in the Cuevas del Salnitre in Collbató (Barcelona), according to judicial sources.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have already concluded in their investigation that the death of the founder of Mango it was accidentaland the Investigative Court 5 of Martorell received the autopsy report and the initial report from the Catalan police.

Likewise, although the case has been archived as no evidence of a crime was found in Andic’s death, “could be reopened in the event of any evidence emerging “that would indicate that the fall was not accidental.”