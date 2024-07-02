The climate in Zacatecas It will be rainy, with strong gusts of wind and only some days will temperatures increase, this during the week of July 2nd to 5th, as predicted by the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

For this Wednesday, it is forecast that during the day the sky in Zacatecas will remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm depth, which could be accompanied by electrical discharges, strong gusts of wind and hail.

The weather will be mild to cool in the morning, with maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C in Zacatecas. This day, winds of variable direction of 10 to 25 km/h are also expected to blow in the region with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

These effects could occur due to a low pressure channel extending along the Sierra Madre Occidental and the Mesa Central, in combination with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather in Zacatecas during the week

On Wednesday and Thursday, a low pressure zone with a probability of cyclonic development in the Pacific Ocean will move off the coasts of Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco.

Also, during the weather forecast period, low pressure channels over the interior of the national territory, in combination with divergence at height and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will generate showers and heavy rains.

According to weather forecast in Zacatecas On Wednesday and Thursday there will be intervals of showers with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm, as well as wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms.

On Friday, showers of 5 to 25 mm are expected, accompanied by wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with possible dust storms.

Temperatures are also expected to rise on Friday in the state of Zacatecas, where highs are expected to be between 30 and 35 °C.