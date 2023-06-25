Sunday, June 25, 2023, 09:58



Going through the doors of Candela La Gelateria is like entering a gastronomic laboratory. A space in which creativity and the ‘chemistry’ of aromas and flavors delight customers with ‘gourmet’ ice creams that dazzle all those who try them. Now, this ice cream parlor, which opened its doors in 2018 in Redován by José Manuel Marcos Candela, lands in Orihuela, in the Ociopía Shopping Center, to sweeten the summer in the capital of Vega Baja.

This project was born in 2018, after Candela’s participation in the Ice Cream World Cup, a competition in which he was runner-up. This experience made him get closer to the ice cream parlor, although he acknowledges that despite the fact that this profession did not come “from the cradle” he did have “a certain passion” for a world that until then “had not been discovered.” And it is that until then he dedicated himself to confectionery from his Crispy pastry shop, in Redován,

In the showcases of Candela La Gelateria you can find everything from the most traditional ice creams, such as chocolate, shortbread, strawberry, mango, all of them made with “natural and quality ingredients”, to original combinations for lovers of desserts. Pionono ice cream, a tribute to the restaurant Casa Isla de Granada, millefeuille, ‘carrot cake’ or ‘cheesecake’. “Very thoughtful” creations that are based on the perceptions of their author and in which the products to be reproduced are “studied in detail”, and that combine Candela’s two passions, ice cream parlors and confectionery, so that in a single spoonful customers can enjoy an experience that completely reminds them of said dessert.

José Manuel Marcos Candela prepares an ice cream in the workshop of Candela La Gelateria.



Eva Moya / AGM





One of its premises is to “deseasonalize” ice cream, offering its consumers products based on seasonal sweets, such as panettone or Roscón de Reyes at Christmas, or French toast at Easter. A series of festivities that also includes one of the celebrations that mark the beginning of summer, San Juan, for which a coca de San Juan ice cream was made. The objective is “to position the client in the time of year in which we find ourselves,” says Candela.

One of the brand’s “most emblematic” flavors is banana, coconut, yuzu and lime, with which it entered the Ice Cream World Cup, and was champion. A “laborious” preparation that takes three days of work.

“Mediterranean ice cream”



The ‘secret’ of these ice creams are their ingredients, which give them the “fresh, healthy and natural” touch that characterizes them. «We are in the Mediterranean basin, which means that we have magnificent products and great citrus and fruit. The ice cream that Candela makes pampers all of this and that is what we want to convey to the customer”, confesses its creator. And it is that “making a good ice cream is not incompatible with it being healthy”, an idea that is transferred to the rest of the products they offer, such as slushies.

Among his palmares, Candela also has a Solete from the Repsol Guide in 2022 and his yogurt ice cream with strawberries was chosen as European Ice Cream in 2020. Some recognitions that for him are “small milestones” that are achieved with daily work and that ” they are not sought” but that they “enjoy a lot”. In addition, he is also a University Expert in Artisanal Ice Cream Elaboration.

Another of the hallmarks of Candela Gelateria, in addition to its unmistakable flavors, is the design of its premises. A “modern and timeless” style that emulates a laboratory, with walls made of perforated sheet metal and with blue and white as corporate colors, leaving all the prominence to the ice creams, which add a colorful touch to the premises. A futuristic environment in which tradition and innovation go hand in hand.