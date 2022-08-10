“cobra kai”, the popular series of Netflix, revived popularity for “Karate Kid”. Fans of the franchise couldn’t be happier with four seasons packed with action and life lessons, but the story is far from over.

After confirming a fifth season, fans of this production have waited for every detail and, above all, to know the details of its premiere. Thus, today, finally, we have the date of its release on the streaming platform: September 9, 2022.

The news has taken fans by surprise, since new seasons used to arrive at the end of each year. At the moment, it is unknown if this will imply a better number of chapters, but rumors about a cancellation have already been ruled out.

What will we see in the fifth season?

The new chapters of “Cobra Kai” will resume the events of the fourth season and will tell us how the battle between Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) will end.

As you remember, the villain won the All Valley championship and got John Kreese (Martin Kove) incarcerated. “He is expanding the ‘Cobra Kai’ empire and trying to make his style of karate the only one in town,” Netflix’s official description highlights.

LaRusso and Lawrence will have to join forces once again to defeat him, but the latter has other priorities that will postpone Silver’s fall: find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who wants to meet his real father.

For this reason, Daniel San will contact an old friend for help: Chozen Toguchi, his former adversary. Another addition, whose role is still unknown, is Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes.