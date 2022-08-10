Inter and Sassuolo have reached an agreement for the sale of Pinamonti: what does it mean for Inter’s exits and for Napoli’s negotiations for Raspadori? Meanwhile, Juve is following the chaos-Barcelona with interest, grappling with the financial fair-play of La Liga: Depay is in the crosshairs. The three most important news of the transfer market day commented by Andrea Di Caro, in the studio with Giacomo Detomaso.