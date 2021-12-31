The fourth season of Cobra Kai is close to coming online and has fans excited for everything that will happen in the plot. As it could be seen in the last trailer of the series, Terry Silver, the villain that appeared in Karated Kid and the one in charge of financing the dojo, will be part of this new installment; however, its purposes are still a mystery.

Now, with expectations at the highest level, we mention the details so as not to miss the launch of Cobra Kai 4.

YOU CAN SEE: Do not look up in controversy: André Silva is identified as “Chilean”

When and what time to see season 4 of Cobra Kai?

Cobra Kai, season 4 will premiere this Friday, December 31, 2021 starting at 3.00 am in Peru. These are the schedules for the rest of the countries:

Peru and Colombia: Friday, December 31 at 3.00 am

Mexico: Friday, December 31 at 2.00 am

Argentina and Chile: Friday, December 31 at 5:00 am

Spain: Friday, December 31 at 9.00 pm

Where to watch Cobra Kai, season 4?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai can be seen on the virtual platform of Netflix. Likewise, it is known that the program will have a total of 10 episodes, like its previous sagas.

YOU CAN SEE: Morbius: time duration of the film starring Jared Leto revealed

What will happen in season 4 of Cobra Kai?

In this new installment, the series will show the expected confrontation between Ralph macchio Y Johnny lawrence against John Kreese, a former Cobra Kai master. Faced with the situation, all the students of the dojo will prepare to give their best in the competition.

Also, with the incorporation of Terry Silver in the program, his intentions regarding the protagonists are one of the biggest unknowns that will have to be cleared in part 4 of Cobra Kai.

Who will be the villain in Cobra Kai 4?

According to the progress of the show, Terry Silver will appear as the new villain. Recall that this character was the antagonist of Karate Kid 3.

Cobra Kai 4 Trailer