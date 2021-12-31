Interviewed by EW, some actors from Matrix Resurrections they claimed to have spent moments of confusion, having to deal with their characters and the plot of the film. Additionally, they said trying to get an explanation from co-writer Lana Wachowski often only caused new problems.

“It was a lot of words and a lot of my work was in front of all of them and I was spitting out words and they were just pretending to listen,” he said. Priyanka Chopra to EW. Chopra explains that during a behind the scenes she was asked to talk about her character, Sati, and then decided to ask Lana Wachowski. However, the woman “talked for about 20 minutes and I have no idea what she said. I have no idea. I was much more confused than before.” But Chopra explains that the co-writer was very clear and concise on set.

Keanu Reeves in Matrix Resurrections

The actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays the new version of Morpheus in the film, added: “It’s funny that you pointed out that he was able to be clear because sometimes I would come in with a question and then we would talk for ten minutes and eventually I would turn around and think ‘Wow , I wish I hadn’t gone to ask her this question because now I’m more confused than before ‘. ”

In the end, Jessica Henwick, who plays the new hacker Bugs, noted: “I remember trying a couple of times to frame her to talk about Bugs, and then I gave up very quickly and said to myself, ‘Every time I ask him, he talks about life instead.’ . ” Henwick also confirms that, on the set, Wachoski was very precise, but otherwise it was not possible to get clear answers about the film and the characters.

