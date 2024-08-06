The Italian Speed ​​Championship entered its second half of the season with one of the most anticipated events: the Racing Night. In the setting of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Michele Pirro was once again the host, winner under the lights of the Romagna track. Alessandro Delbianco instead prevailed on Sunday.

Superbike

Saturday – There was no end of excitement in the category, with a head-to-head from another era between Michele Pirro and Alessandro Delbianco. In the final laps, the two protagonists gave life to a close battle, with Delbianco even managing to overtake the multiple Italian champion, only to then have to give up in the final corners. The victory, the sixth of the season for him, therefore went to Pirro (Ducati Barni Spark), who confirmed that the Racing Night is “his” stage. The Ducati tester has in fact always won in the key event of the Dunlop CIV. Second place for Delbianco (Yamaha DMR), who did well to try until the end. Third position for Luca Bernardi (Aprilia Nuova M2). In the general classification, Pirro is the leader with 150 p. ahead of Delbianco with 111 and Cavalieri (Aprilia Nuova M2, 5th in the race) with 100 p.

Sunday – Masterpiece by Alessandro Delbianco. In the Sunday race of the Bardahl Round in Misano, the Yamaha DMR standard bearer took home a victory of great significance. After an initial part of the heat spent chasing the leaders, in the finale Delbianco broke the ice and showed up in the slipstream of Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), who was in the lead at the time, for two very hard-fought final laps, where in the end it was the Romagnola who prevailed. Second seasonal success for him which, combined with today’s fourth place by Michele Pirro (Ducati Barni Spark), allowed him to recover points in view of the championship. Closing out the podium was Samuele Cavalieri (Aprilia Nuova M2). In the general standings Pirro is the leader with 163 p. ahead of Delbianco with 136 p. and Cavalieri with 116 p.

Supersport 600 NG

Saturday – You never forget your first victory. Even more so if it’s achieved under the lights of the Racing Night. The one who shone the most in the Supersport 600 NG was Leonardo Taccini. The Ducati Cecchini standard bearer, who started from pole, was the author of a close battle with Lorenzo Dalla Porta, made up of overtaking and counter-overtaking. In the end, it was the Roman who prevailed, thus closing his first Racing Night in the best possible way. Second place for the former Moto3 World Champion. Dalla Porta, on Yamaha Altogo, tried until the end to get the better of his rival, paying only for a small mistake in the final. Third place for Luca Ottaviani (MV Agusta Extreme), who did well to finish ahead of Andrea Mantovani (Ducati Mesaroli). Fifth place for Davide Stipe (Ducati Garage 51 Barni by dto). In the Championship standings, Stirpe is the leader with 124 points, ahead of Mantovani with 94 points. and Ottaviani with 93 p.

Sunday – Luca Ottaviani is back to smiling. The MV Agusta Extreme rider took the win with a solid race, where he managed to impose his pace and leave more than four seconds of gap to his opponents. Second win of the season for Ottaviani. Behind him, second place for Davide Stirpe (Ducati Garage 51 Barni by dto), good at getting the better of the winner of last night’s Racing Night, Leonardo Taccini (Ducati Cecchini). In the general classification Stirpe is the leader with 144 p. ahead of Ottaviani with 118 and Taccini with 102 p.

Moto3

Saturday – In the Italy-Spain duel, characterizing the Dunlop CIV Moto3, the Italian flag won today. Success, at the end of a tight battle, went to Cristian Lolli, his first triumph. The BeOn Cecchini standard bearer then managed to stop his rival, the Iberian Marcos Ruda, from winning at six consecutive races. The 2WheelsPolito GP Project Racing Team rider finished in third place, with second place going to Emanuele Andrenacci (We Race-SM Pos Corse). Out on the last lap, just as he was leading the race, was one of the protagonists of the Championship: Elia Bartolini (Lucky Racing Team). In the general standings Ruda is the leader with 166 p. ahead of Lolli with 122 p. and Bartolini with 100 p.

Sunday – Marcos Ruda is back to dictate the law. The standard bearer of the 2WheelsPolito GP Project Racing Team went to win the Sunday race of the Bardahl Round in Misano in his own way, leaving a gap of over four seconds to the first of his pursuers: Elia Bartolini. And taking his seventh seasonal success. Second place therefore for the Italian from the Lucky Racing Team. Third place, however over 17 seconds behind Ruda, for Cristian Lolli (Cecchini BeOn). In the general classification Ruda is at the top with 191 p. ahead of Lolli with 138 p. and Bartolini with 120 p.

Premoto3

Saturday – Heart-stopping finale in the Dunlop CIV entry class, with a victory awarded only by photo finish. Alessandro Aguilar Carballo took the win, his first victory. The Leopard Academy by Roc’N Dea rider deserved credit for believing until the end, managing to get the better of Cristian Borrelli by just 82 hundredths of a second. Second place therefore for the Bucci Moto rider. Third position for Matteo Gabarrini. The Echovit Pasini rider, part of the Pata Talenti Azzurri FMI and VR46 Academy project, was thus able to celebrate a podium and put behind him a difficult start to the season, conditioned by the injury suffered in the tests at the beginning of the year. Fourth position for Luana Giuliani (Angeluss Team). In the general standings Borrelli is the leader with 115 p. ahead of Barbagallo (Echovit Pasini, 12th in the race) with 102 p. and Pritelli (Bucci Moto, out in the race) at 88 p.

Sunday – Never-ending emotions in the Dunlop CIV entry class, with an exciting head-to-head between Edoardo Savino and Cristian Borrelli. The two gave life to a final lap made of overtaking and counter-overtaking, which kept the breathless until the last centimetres of the track. In the end it was Savino’s masterpiece. The Team Leopard Academy by Roc’N’Dea standard-bearer managed to slip past his rival but above all to resist Borrelli’s attack, thus going on to conquer his first victory in the category, for him who is making his debut in Premoto3. Second place therefore for Borrelli, with third position for Lorenzo Pritelli, both in the ranks of the Buccimoto team. For a leading trio composed of Pata Talenti Azzurri FMI riders. At the foot of the podium was Gionata Barbagallo (Echovit Pasini). In the general classification Borrelli is the leader with 135 p. ahead of Barbagallo with 115 p. and Pritelli with 104 p.

Supersport 300

Saturday – Emotions in the category. The heat was complicated by the weather conditions, with the race direction forced to show the red flag due to the heavy rain. Once the hostilities restarted, with a heat reduced to eight laps, three arrived to play for the victory. The one to triumph, his first success, was Salvatore Germano. The Kawasaki Team Chiodo Moto Racing standard bearer was good at getting the better of Marco Truoiolo (Yamaha Team Leopard Academy by Roc’N’Dea) in the final stages, who arrived two tenths behind his rival. Third position for Kevin Sabatucci. The Kawasaki MCR Squadra Corse Prodina Junior rider was returning to this Round Bardahl from the injury that had affected him in this first part of the season. The Ascoli native celebrated his return to the track in the best possible way. In the general standings Coppola is the leader with 127 p. (Kawasaki Box Pedercini, 10th in the race) ahead of Fina (Kawasaki MCR Squadra Corse Prodina Junior, 5th in the race) with 89 p. and Cazzaniga (Yamaha Racestar, 4th in the race) with 87 p.

Sunday – A heart-stopping finish in the category, with a finale that saw a four-way sprint to battle for victory. The win, his second of the season, went to Alfonso Coppola, with the Kawasaki Box Pedercini Corse rider managing to make the winning move right at the end. Second place was taken by Davide Bollani (Yamaha), his first placement, ahead of Emanuele Cazzaniga (Yamaha Racestar). With Giacomo Zannoni (Kawasaki E&E Squadra Corse) just off the podium. In the general standings Coppola is leading with 152 points, ahead of Cazzaniga with 103 points and Guido Fina (Kawasaki MCR Squadra Corse Prodina Junior), out in the race, at 89 points.