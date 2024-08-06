We told you in recent days how the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport had promised clarity regarding the investigation “The driving licence market” carried forward by Repubblica in recent days, which had as its focal point the alleged buying and selling of driving licenses managed by organized crime. A topic on which UNASCA, the National Union of Driving Schools and Automotive Consulting Firms, has also taken a position.

UNASCA civil party

The association has in fact announced that it will establish civil party in the criminal process who will follow this story, representing the many driving schools, teachers and instructors dedicated to road safety, often with theoretical and practical training until after 10:00 pm, against those few delinquent colleagues involved in the crime. The National Secretary of Driving Schools, Alfredo Boenzi, defined the story as “dangerous and shameful“, and as the MIT has asked for clarity from the institutions.

The driving licence scam

“Boenzi draws the attention of the Management of the Ministry of Transport and politics to the importance of impose harsher penalties for those guilty and those who attempt to obtain driving licences illegally, the obligation to attend preparatory theoretical courses in driving schools to ensure road safety and install electronic jammers in exam rooms to prevent the illicit use of micro communication technologies”we read in an official note signed by UNASCA.