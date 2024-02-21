Chiara Ferragni shows strength after a difficult moment, while Fedez deletes his profile from social media. Are the Ferragnez officially in crisis?

Chiara Ferragni remains at the center of media attention. Although the storm around the entrepreneur seems to have calmed down, at least in part, the spotlight on Italy's most famous influencer continues to shine brightly. In fact, we continue to talk about her and her relationship which seems to be in crisis.

Ferragni had already warned her followers that yesterday, February 20, would be quite tough. So, last night, the influencer wrote “Andata” on social media, referring to the day that was coming to an end, which would have been crucial, even if without specifying the reason. To end the last few hours peacefully, she spent the evening with her old friends.

She treated herself to a dinner at the renowned ravioleria frequented by celebrities in Milan, accompanied by her long-time friend Veronica Ferraro and other close friends. Her husband does not appear in her company, Federico Lucia who most likely stayed home with his children.

But what caught the attention is undoubtedly the rapper's absence from Chiara Ferragni's profile photo on Instagram. This sudden change has fueled several speculations about the current state of their relationship. Is this a sign of a looming crisis? It could be, but you can't be sure. However, this fact has added a new element of uncertainty to the situation.

In response, Chiara Ferragni shared a series of enigmatic messages about his stories. Among these, a song that recites the phrase:

“The tears were for the days when I was weaker, now I'm stronger.”

This sentence could also make one think of a bad moment, such as the end of her love story with Fedez, but only fans' suppositions remain. At the moment, the two influencers have not yet explicitly exposed themselves about their relationship.