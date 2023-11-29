Chronic insomnia for 10% of Italians, experts compared in Bari

Chronic insomnia is a sleep disorder of great importance from an epidemiological and social point of view, affecting up to 10% of the global population. It is, therefore, much more widespread than you think, but, despite this, it is underestimated and, consequently, many do not receive adequate treatment. And sleep disorders will be at the center of an institutional meeting to be held Friday 1 Decemberat the Bonomo Auditorium in Bari, with the patronage of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists (Omceo). The event is part of others, organized by FB & Associati and created with the unconditional contribution of Idorsia, which will take place – behind closed doors – today in Rome and Thursday 14 December in Milan. The working tables – we read in a note – see political-institutional stakeholders as protagonists discussing with the top national experts on the pathology and with the main scientific societies of reference on the most emergency and relevant issues for this disease.

What emerged from the review of the scientific literature, edited by Engage minds hub of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, and the systematization of the different experiences gained within the individual specializations, shared during the meeting – the note details – indicates that 30% of the population sleeps too little, showing a worsening compared to previous years. From a more in-depth analysis, considering only the individuals who actually turn to their GP, the incidence of insomnia is much higher: between 55% and 64%. Due to its high relevance, the notable impact on psychophysical well-being and work performance, chronic insomnia represents an important not only health but also political challenge. Its evaluation and management in the initial stages should be a priority in order to best identify the strategies that improve the prevention and treatment of the disease and its comorbidities, to increase the quality of life of individuals, increase their performance and reduce costs supported by public health spending.

Insomnia presents us with an important challenge, which not only impacts the health sphere, but also the economic one: between direct and indirect costs – concludes the note – it is estimated that the public spending requirement on the topic reaches 30 billion euros every year. With the aim of understanding how to best respond to the request coming from the population suffering from chronic insomnia and from the medical-health world which finds itself facing the call for ‘good sleep’, aware of the need to direct health policy towards the prevention and correct management of chronic insomnia disorder and validate the recognition of the essentiality of night sleep to promote the well-being of the individual and his quality of life, the working tables will be an opportunity to raise attention towards the disorder from chronic insomnia, because chronic insomnia can be cured by globally and universally improving the life of the individual affected by it.