Stuart touched on the topic at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, speaking about the use of AI in video game development: “From the development , you have to think about the millions and millions of dollars spent on a game on localization, the script, how you think about players getting from point A to point B, and non-player character dialogue. AI can take care of everything.”

Tim Stuart, the Xbox CFO believes that in the future the generative artificial intelligence will be able to manage them translations games in different languages ​​and even write the scripts for them, as well as doing many other things.

AI is the future we deserve

Will AI make us all developers?

Stuart is evidently an optimist of artificial intelligence, given how much Microsoft he’s investing in it. According to him, in the future a developer will be able to say: “I need the player to go from point A to point B and, instead of writing thousands of lines of script or code, the artificial intelligence will take care of it.”

But not only this, according to Stuart the AI ​​will also be able to test games and study the behavior of players: “Thinking about testing video games, a million AI bots will be able to go through a Minecraft level and find out where players get stuck, where they spend money and how they see that level.” In short, AI will change everything in the development sector, reducing costs and automating some normally very long processes.

For the Microsoft executive, AI will help train more developers around the world. Indeed, according to him, using it everyone will be able to become developers.