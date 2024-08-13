Sudden attacks of anger, rage and peaks of frustration for the children in early childhood (4.5 years) who use the tablet too much at the age of three and a half years. This is what a Canadian study published in ‘Jama Pediatrics’ states, which highlights how the use of the device “can contribute to a deleterious cycle in the emotional regulation process” of the little ones.

According to a recent US survey – researchers recall – the majority of 4-year-olds own a mobile device and the amount of time spent by young children on mobile devices has increased from 5 minutes a day in 2020 to 55 minutes a day in 2022. “The preschool years are a delicate period for the development of children’s emotional regulation skills. – the study highlights -. Children who spend more hours in front of screens they may miss out on opportunities to engage in activities such as interactions or play with other children, which are essential to try to master self-regulation processes.”

“Children who fail to develop the ability to effectively manage sudden outbursts of anger and frustration are likely to experience poor academic achievement and psychosocial difficulties,” she suggests. the work which examined almost 800 children divided into three age groups.

Although most children show “a steady improvement in anger management” after early childhood, individual differences in the frequency and intensity of emotional outbursts remain, scientists warn. It remains therefore It is important to investigate the extent to which tablet use is associated with anger and frustration management. on the part of the child”.