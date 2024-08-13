by VALERIO BARRETTA

While Formula 1 is working on the new Concord Pact which will come into force together with the new generation of cars (2026) there are those who already imagine the Circus of the future. Zak Brown – McLaren CEO – would like the teams to have less power in the new agreement and to see changes to the voting system of the F1 Commission (which also includes the teams, F1 and the FIA), whose proposals are ratified by the World Motor Sport Council.

Brown’s words

“In my opinion, which I have always consistently supported, I wish teams had less authoritybut with just as much say in all the different things we vote for“.

“I’d like to see a simple 50% threshold for approval: we all conflict in some way, and this leaves a threshold where teams can come together and block something.“, he continued. “I think we need to give more power back to Formula 1 and the FIA to do what they think is right for the sport. Sometimes we are our own worst problem“.

“Sometimes embarrassing situations arise in team principals’ meetings. I remember how at one point Lando Norris had penalty points on his license, we argued that these points were mostly due to non-dangerous situations. Otmar Szafnauer, however, voted against: a year later, the same situation happened in Alpine with Pierre Gasly (who risked disqualification for the Melbourne accident in 2023, ed.) and he asked the same thing. I told him, ‘Look, last year you voted against‘. He replied to me: ‘Really?’. He didn’t even know what he had voted for. We want to compete in a fair and sporting way, which means that sometimes the decision can go in favor, other times against.“.