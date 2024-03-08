Akira Toriyama, author of Dragon Ball and one of the greatest masters of manga and anime in history, has died at the age of 68.

Akira ToriyamaThe creator of the famous Dragon Ball and historical master in the world of manga, is died March 1, 2024 at the age of 68, as the official website dedicated to his works and at this point also the main Japanese media outlets are currently reporting. The news was therefore given days late only last night and after the funeral had already been celebrated, in a restricted and private manner. The cause appears to have been an acute subdural hematoma, i.e. a hemorrhage in the brain but there are no more precise details on the matter. Akira Toriyama was a real one pioneer of manga and animeendowed with an unmistakable style and capable of making this art form and expression known throughout the world, especially with Dragon Ball but not only.

One of the great masters of manga Born on April 5, 1955 in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, he began drawing at a very young age, apparently also inspired by Disney classics such as 101 Dalmatians. Driven by passion, he enrolled in one of the major industrial design schools in Tokyo, the Prefectural Industrial High School, then working as a designer for a few years. He later resigned and began drawing manga, taking part in a competition organized by Weekly Shonen Jump during which he met the publisher Kazuhiko Torishima, who would link him to the magazine for a long time. In 1978 he won an award with Wonder Island and began his stable collaboration with Shonen Jump and Shueisha. The first successes were Wonder Island II, Today's Highlight Island and Tomato Police Woman, but the explosion of international stardom came with the comedy series Dr. Slumpinitially conceived as a mini-series and then becoming much longer, winner of various awards and the protagonist of an anime adaptation broadcast all over the world. He then writes a series of self-contained stories that will be collected in the anthology series Toriyama World and among these are in particular Dragon Boy and The Adventure of Tongpoo, which act as the seed for the birth of Dragon Ball.