The company said in a statement, “Chevron Mediterranean Limited confirms the resumption of the flow of natural gas through the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Pipeline on November 14, 2023.”“.

The flow of exports through the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Pipeline stopped on October 10, three days after the start of the conflict.

The Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline extends from the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel, about ten kilometers north of Gaza, to Al-Arish in Egypt, where it connects to a land pipeline..

The 90-kilometre pipeline is the main link between the Leviathan offshore gas field, operated by Chevron, and Egypt. The Leviathan consortium includes the operating company, Chevron, Israel’s Neomed Energy, and Ratio Energies..

On Monday, Chevron said that it had resumed supplying natural gas from the Tamar offshore field, a month after Israel informed it of stopping work there due to violence in the region..