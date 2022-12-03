On December 3, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the II Congress of Young Scientists in Sochi.

He noted that similar venues are also represented in Moscow.

“The most important thing is that they are used year-round, so they can be installed in all regions. We will work to scale them up,” Chernyshenko said in an interview with Izvestia correspondent Igor Baldin.

Chernyshenko emphasized that high-level works were presented at the site.

“These are not some abstract crafts, but serious scientific research that leads to a specific result formulated by a technological customer,” he added.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the connection between education, science and technology entrepreneurs is the most important thing that can be built now.

As noted by the rector of Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Viktor Sadovnichiy, in Russia they came to the conclusion that the devices must be manufactured by ourselves and domestic specialists are able to do this.

“The main thing is to make your instruments sufficient for the research that is being carried out. For example, we are now thinking about a supercomputer that will be the best in the world. The main thing is that we have young guys, their heads, their minds. I do not see a big problem in the issue of import substitution. But we need to seriously think about it and work: replace, create, use what we have,” he said.

The II Congress of Young Scientists is held in Sochi in the Park of Science and Arts “Sirius” from 1 to 3 December. The event is attended by about three thousand delegates from over 40 countries.

Earlier, on December 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with participants in the II Congress of Young Scientists, said that one of the main tasks is to integrate the new regions of the Russian Federation into the scientific and educational environment of the country. According to him, citizens of the new territories need to “grow into Russian reality” and feel the benefits of living in the country. The head of the Russian Federation also said that the state is pinning its hopes on young scientists. At the same time, he emphasized: now it is important to set all the institutions of state power and society as a whole to the fact that technological sovereignty can only be based on the basis of fundamental and applied science.