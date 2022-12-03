With a fantastic baby shower and a very sweet dedication, Bianca Atzei and Stefano Corti unveiled the name chosen for their little one

There is about a month left before the birth of the singer’s first child Bianca Atzei and her companion, the correspondent of Le Iene Stefano Corti. Weeks ago, guests at Verissimo, he had revealed the color of the bow, blue indeed. In recent days, however, they have announced what the name of the little one will be. A very beautiful and particular name, Noa Alexander.

For years, Atzei and Corti have been forming one of the nicest couples and love of the Italian show. She is a successful singer, he is sent by Le Iene, they met during a concert and have not been separated since.

It arrived right away domestic partnership and with it the will to start a family. Bianca had become pregnant for the first time a few years ago, but unfortunately her experience was interrupted with a dramatic miscarriage.

That episode, in addition to the immense pain, as told by themselves allowed them to bond even more and to find the strength to try again.

And here a few months ago came the announcement of one new pregnancy. Pregnancy which, this time, is going serenely and which has almost come to an end.

Weeks ago the two, guests of Silvia Toffanin a very truethey had told of their beautiful sensations and revealed that what will soon arrive will be a beautiful boy.

The name chosen by Bianca Atzei and Stefano Corti

These days, however, on the occasion of theeighth month of pregnancyBianca Atzei and Stefano Corti have decided to celebrate with a beautiful baby shower. Event characterized by the blue color of course and told with beautiful photos published on social networks.

With the occasion, the two also have name revealedbeautiful and particular, which together they have chosen for their little one.