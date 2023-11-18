Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:19 p.m.



Updated 11:37 p.m.

The National Police have carried out charges against the most radical hooded protesters who were in the front row of the protests on Ferraz Street, next to the PSOE headquarters. It all started after several warnings from the Police and after those gathered there began to kick and overturn the fences that separated them from the agents.

The police issued ten warnings before charging and, finally, a few protesters were arrested or taken to the security forces.

At around 10:30 p.m., the protesters began to tear down all the security fencing, while the police presence grew with three or four rows of police officers armed with shields.

In addition, some members of the security forces have come to speak with the group of violent people to try to calm the situation and stop the tension, since the distance with the security forces was increasingly closer.