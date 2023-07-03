General Director of the Electric Transport Service (STE) of Mexico City, announced the suspension of servicebut the failure of Line 1 of the CDMX Cablebus.

Martin Lopez Delgado, General Director of the Electric Transport Service (STE) of the Mexico Cityannounced the suspension of service on the section from Indios Verdes to La Pastora de line 1 of the CDMX Cablebus.

According to the official report, the interruption occurred at 8:56 a.m. on July 2, 2023. It lasted until 11:00 p.m. CDMX that it was announced that the service had been restored again.

What went wrong with the Cablebus?

Through a statement, it was reported that the affected section covered the entire stretch from Green Indians to La Pastorawhich generated inconveniences for users who use this means of transport.

During the suspension, Line 1 of the CDMX Cablebus it only operated in the sections of Cuautepec-La Pastora and the Tlalpexco antenna, leaving an important part of the route out of service.

In a statement, it was reported which is the affected section. Photo: @DirectorSTE

The team of Electric Transport Service began work to restore service in the affected section, in addition to investigating the reasons that led to the suspension in this specific area.

Through a statement, it was said that the people who were in the cabins at the time the failure was recorded were disembarked, without risk, at the nearest station.