The audience’s comments differed between skeptics of Ahmed Saad’s talent and artistic credit until he was invited to festivals in Tunisia, especially his expected concert within the framework of the Carthage International Festival, and among fans of the artist who attributed the crisis to organizational problems that damaged the artist’s image and presence.

The Egyptian singer had performed a concert as part of the “Sand” camping festival in Bizerte, in the north of the country.

No agreement on press interviews

After the ceremony, Saad said in brief statements to journalists in the lobby of the hotel where he resides, which were documented in the videos, that he stands in front of journalists out of love for all the media and the Tunisian people, denying the existence of any agreement with the festival management that includes holding dialogues with journalists.

He added that he left the festival after the end of the ceremony without meeting the journalists, not because he refused to meet the journalists, but rather because there was no prior agreement in this regard.

Meanwhile, the director of the festival, Zakia Al Mansouri, who was at the venue, objected to what the Egyptian singer said, and said that there was already an agreement.

The Egyptian actor replied, “Shut up, please,” and repeated this sentence 5 times.

Mutual accusations

Ahmed Saad accused the director of the festival of not being good at managing parties, and even having nothing to do with parties or organizing them.

He considered that the brief talk of the journalists came for the sake of the Tunisian people, but she replied that he came to take 80 thousand dollars and left “without respecting the Tunisian people, and you cannot say shut up to a Tunisian woman.”

Saad ended his speech with the phrase “Salvation, you shut up”, which he addressed to the director of the festival, and withdrew from the venue.

This conversation sparked some of the attendees, who were angry at the way the Egyptian artist spoke, and some of them insulted him.

Al-Mansouri stated in press statements that Ahmed Saad went out in the hotel lobby to meet the journalists after her insistence.

Festival management statement

After the ceremony, the management of the International Festival for Camping, Arts and Sports in Bizerte issued a statement saying that Ahmed Saad deliberately went on stage late, which angered the audience, who waited for more than 3 hours.

She added that the Egyptian singer refused to attend a programmed press conference after the concert.

She accused Saad of “treating journalists with contempt, just as his business manager pushed one of the female media professionals and insulted Tunisia.”

She mentioned that she had asked him to apologize, especially since he had received a large fee for reviving this evening.

Chaos was expected

The journalist specializing in cultural affairs, Jihan Al-Turki, told Sky News Arabia that the chaos that accompanied Ahmed Saad’s concert was expected due to poor organization and the artist’s arrival in the country a few hours before the ceremony.

She stated that giving the opportunity to organize concerts and festivals to non-specialists creates such problems, and that talking about the financial value of the offer is not a matter of professionalism, because the artist did not force anyone to pay this amount.

The contract is also drawn up to clarify all the details of the ceremony, including organizing statements and dealing with the media, according to the journalist.