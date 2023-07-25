Road safety in the Netherlands is not going well. According to the police and the Public Prosecution Service, there are more and more road users who do not comply with the rules and the number of road deaths is increasing. That’s why there will be more (mobile) speed cameras, cameras that check whether you’re texting and other methods to slow down speeding. In addition, more and more tools are being devised.

The CBR and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management are investigating new means to stop dangerous driving behaviour. One of the potential methods is a box in the car that records the speed and monitors whether you are driving too fast. For three months, twenty people will drive around with such a device to see whether the driving behavior of the test subjects changes.

Bureau Beke carries out the research and looks at the technical and legal feasibility of such a system. Ultimately, the goal is to find out how to tackle ‘persistent risky driving’. It sounds like they want to hang the box in the car with people who have been caught more often. Not all cars therefore have such a box as standard.

When can the box come and hang in my car?

“We want to do everything we can to tackle risky driving. Technical developments are not standing still,’ a spokesman for the CBR told it AD. The results of the trial are expected sometime in 2024. So for the time being there will be no device in your car that looks over your shoulder and passes on information to the police.

All new cars already get a black box

All new cars introduced now have an ‘Event Data Recorder’ (EDR). This recorder registers the speed, the position of the brake pedal, the angle of the vehicle and the status of all safety systems in the event of an accident, but is not connected to the police. However, garages nowadays pass on your consumption with an MOT or a service.