Monday, January 15, 2024, 00:58







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

1. Andy Rodríguez makes his debut as a starter in an eleven without Isak Jansson due to illness but with Ayllón on the left



The first league lineup of 2024 once again showed Cartagena's important shortcomings on the wings. The pivot Luis Muñoz played on the right profile, while the reserve team forward Iván Ayllón played on the left. Julián Calero had to take…

This content is exclusive for subscribers