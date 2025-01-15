Drinking coffee in the morning is a tradition that has been imposed over the years in our country. And the best thing is that transmitted from generation to generation. Some drink it to get active, others because they like the taste and there are even those who ingest it to gain short-term energy.

Highlights

According to a latest report on the ‘Coffee Consumption Habits in Spain‘ Led by the Café & Té chain, 63% of Spaniards over 15 years of age (approximately 22 million people) declare that they drink at least a daily coffee.

As if this were not enough, the research decisively determines that consumers most common of coffee in Spain consume an average of 3.6 daily coffees during the week. On weekends, average coffee consumption drops, standing at 2.7 cups a day.

More details

But these data are not the most striking aspect related to coffee. According to information provided by a study published in the ‘European Heart Journal‘drink this drink alone in the morning reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases by up to 31% and the risk of premature death by 17%.

“It seems that people who drink black coffee in the morning have a longer life expectancy and a lower chance of suffering a heart attack. But, if you consume it all day…the benefits disappear“warned the cardiologist and popularizer Aurelio Rojas on their social networks.





To take into account

He seemed surprised on his Instagram account before Some people’s recommendations for consuming afternoon coffee. Despite this discovery, this drink has shown other beneficial health effects, such as reducing diabetes risk, improving weight loss and promoting cardiovascular health.

In his opinion, It is important to choose a naturally roasted coffee, avoiding roasting or mixingbecause the latter are made with several coffee beans to whom add sugargenerating potentially toxic compounds during the roasting process.