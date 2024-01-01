Monday, January 1, 2024, 12:03



The draw of the Children's Lottery returns one more year on the beautiful morning of Three Wise Men. After the excitement of the little ones opening the gifts, it's time to experience the raffle. The children of San Ildefonso sing again at the Teatro Real in Madrid and draw the numbers that will form the lucky figure with one of the several awards which are distributed every January 6th. From 200,000 euros (to the tenth) of the first prize, up to 20 euros (per ticket) if you get a refund. That is the economic range of a Lotería del Niño draw in which you are somewhat more likely to find luck, compared to that of the Christmas Lottery.

From shortly before 12:00 p.m., when the draw begins, nerves and excitement are running high. It may not have the same recognition and fame as the December 22 draw, but the high probability that luck will smile and fortune will knock on the door makes it a golden opportunity to start the year in the best way. and to 'drown the sorrows' that the Christmas Lottery draw may have left behind. From THE TRUTH You can check if you have a winning tenth of the Lotería del Niño 2024.

What happens if the tenth of the Lotería del Niño is broken?



Tickets can be purchased until shortly before the start of the draw. Until 10:00 a.m. on January 6, those furthest behind have to buy the ticket that brings them closer to fortune. Both those who wait at the last minute and those who already have that special number safe should know that it is important to take care of the tenth on paper. If it suffers any breakage or damage, it may cause problems when purchasing it.

The recommendation made each year is that, after purchasing the tenth ticket, a photocopy of the paper in question is made to have a document proving that one is the owner of that ticket in the event that it breaks, gets wet or even , get lost. If, on the other hand, you do not have proof of the tenth and the paper is damaged, it will be necessary to go to one of the State Lottery and Betting administrations. There, the owner of the establishment will deliver a form to the owner of the ticket that he will have to complete to verify if the ticket is real or a false copy. If it is true, the administration itself will contact the owner of the tenth so that he, finally, and still in shock, can collect it. The deadline for this will be April 7, three months later.