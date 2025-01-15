More and more families are delegating the arduous cleaning of the home to a robot vacuum cleaner. The latest models in this segment of devices seek to make us forget more and more about this annoying task and that they themselves manage all the waste, dry their mops at high temperatures to avoid bad musty odors and possible bacteria… All of this is accomplished by the X50 Ultra Complete, the flagship of the Dreame brand, which has presented its latest developments in this segment and also in personal hygiene in Madrid.

But the most peculiar and innovative thing about this X50 Ultra Complete, on sale from 1,399 euros, is its ability to climb steps or obstacles up to six centimeters high. We have had the opportunity to see it in action and it uses retractable legs – a system called ProLeap – to go up or down as appropriate. Furthermore, he will deploy this ability when, for example, he finds a chair that stands on a bar resting on the floor: then, he will only have to raise himself a little to jump over it and continue with his work.

The Dreame This VersaLift system also allows you to clean under those sofas or furniture that leave just 8.9 centimeters of free space to the floor.

Another novelty of this X50 Ultra Complete from Dreame is that its double mop extends beyond the circular limits of the robot to clean corners or even under areas that are usually hidden from view. This is usually another handicap in robot vacuum cleaners, which due to their rounded shape tend to overlook these spaces unless they have this type of tools.

So that we forget about the robot for as long as possible, the battery charging station also includes large capacity dust, clean water and dirty water tanks. The negative part is that the station itself occupies a more than considerable size. For those who want to integrate in a more harmonious way or hide the presence of the robot in the house, Dreame has designed and presented the X50 Master model at this event in Madrid. It maintains the same features as the It can be integrated into a kitchen cabinet and has two connections to supply clean water and to drain dirty water, a system very similar to that of dishwashers or washing machines. This makes its installation somewhat more complex than that of the X50 Ultra Complete.

Dreame has also launched the H15 Pro electric mop within the home cleaning family, available since February 17 for 599 euros. In this case, we are the ones who manage the device, which is equipped with a clean water tank and another dirty water tank. In the same pass it vacuums and scrubs and is also capable of collecting any liquid that has been spilled on the floor. The best in this case may be its self-cleaning system with hot water at 100 degrees to eliminate bacteria and then drying the rollers with another drying process using air at 90 degrees. All of this lasts five minutes and saves us from having to worry about the device. It also includes a system to cut long hair with a spike system to prevent it from getting tangled in the mechanism. They have called it TangleCut. As in the previous model of this wet and dry vacuuming electric mop, the H15 Pro can be completely folded down to access, for example, under beds or sofas. The placement, design and sealing of the water tanks allow this use practically attached to the ground.

Finally, at this event, beyond home cleaning, Dreame has shown its AirStyle Pro hair care system (299 euros from February 11), a dryer that includes seven accessories to perform multiple functions, from curls to straightening… With this product, in the words of Dreame’s country manager in Spain and Portugal, the aim is to “obtain professional hair salon results at home and in a very short time, with just a few strokes.” To do this, it is important to be clear about the purpose of each of these seven accessories.