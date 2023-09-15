The fifth edition of Caravaca Power Pop will feature live shows on October 20 and 21 at the Casa de la Cultura and the Plaza del Toros, as well as the traditional DJ sets in locations in the historic center. The concerts on Saturday the 21st will feature Velvet Crush, The Rubinoos, Mamá, Suzy & Los Quattro and Fernando Rubio & The Inner Demons. On the previous day, Friday the 20th, Happy Losers, Germán Salto and Vosotras Veráis will perform at the Casa de la Cultura.

Two American bands and six national bands in the fifth edition of this event with music, organized by the Caravaca City Council. This musical event will manage to occupy practically all of the tourist accommodations in the Northwest.

The Councilor for Culture and Celebrations, Joaquín Zaplana, and the festival coordinator, José Esteban Martínez-Iglesias, revealed all the details of the programming and the poster illustrated by the Alicante artist Tete Navarro.

«We are facing a different festival, with its own personality and identity, which manages to attract people from numerous parts of Spain and even foreign countries to our municipality; which brings a benefit to the local hospitality sector, since all the accommodations are at one hundred percent occupancy for that weekend,” said Joaquín Zaplana. “In this event, coexistence prevails in an exceptional environment, being not only an opportunity to enjoy live music, but also the gastronomy and heritage of Caravaca.”

José Esteban Martínez-Iglesias assured that “after four successful editions, the festival returns this year stronger than ever, being a benchmark of the genre in our country, with leading international groups from the Power Pop scene.”