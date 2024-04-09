Business owners are very concerned about the excessive “hyperregulation” that plagues them these days. And this was reflected in the event held this Tuesday by the Association of Food Industries of the Region of Murcia (Agrupal) within the framework of the events of its centenary, which it commemorates this year. The participants in the round tables warned of the costs of increasingly restrictive regulatory requirements. And although the strength and drive of this productive fabric was valued, it was also used to demand support and fewer obstacles from the administrations.

«Confirm that we are negotiating with the regional government a fourth administrative simplification law that definitively puts us at the center of attracting investment and maintaining the companies we have, and we will also see this with the group of parties in the Assembly. Regional, as it cannot be otherwise, just as we also did in the past, because we need the greatest possible support,” said the president of Croem, José María Albarracín. In his opinion, “the first law is completely amortized, the second, almost and, in the third, we are trying to adapt those things that have not been implemented yet so that they are done as soon as possible.”

Another of the speakers, the vice president of the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Industries (Fiab), Agustín Gregori, made it clear that this twist in regulation “comes at both the European level and the central government and at the regional level, also with very little coordination between them”, in such a way that he dared to predict that, “if we continue the trend we have, we will end up producing different products for different regions, in different languages ​​and with different international practices, which is a big problem ». Faced with this threat, Gregori, CEO of Grefusa, added that “we demand market unity, unity of action and planning.”

The director of Energy Optimization and Environment at Damm, Juan Antonio López, the company that owns the Estrella de Levante brewery, made reference, precisely, to the important challenge of sustainability that industries face. Something that the president of Grupo Cajamar, Eduardo Baamonde, also emphasized.

Likewise, the general director of Food of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, José Miguel Herrero, presented their analyzes on the importance of the sector, and its challenges; the vice president of the Port Authority of Cartagena, Pedro Pablo Hernández; and the territorial director of Icex, Paula Nieto, who stressed the importance of foreign trade.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Miguel López Abad, emphasized that “we are advancing in exports and we are going to continue growing supported by our markets, regardless of geopolitical conflicts.” The Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín, closed the day, together with the president of Agrupal, José García Gómez. Both claimed the food weight.