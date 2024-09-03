One year ago Bungie – The Destiny 2 Team – received compensation of $4.4 millionagainst cheat maker AimJunkies. Now, two US courts have ruled in favor of the developer. One ruling upheld the amount of damages, while another denied AimJunkies’ request for a new trial.
Bungie’s lawsuit against AimJunkies was one of several filed against cheat makers, including PerfectAim, GatorCheats, and Ring-1, but it ran into some early snags. In May 2022, a judge dismissed part of Bungie’s copyright infringement claim, a small but surprising victory for AimJunkies. In the end, it didn’t do much good: the bulk of the remaining claim was sent to arbitration, which resulted in a judgment in Bungie’s favor of just under $4.4 million, most of it related to DMCA violations.
The latest events in the Bungie vs. AimJunkies case
AimJunkies had filed a motion asking that the the jury’s decision was overturned because Bungie had not actually proven copyright infringement—essentially, the company was claiming the jury had made the wrong decision—and was seeking a different verdict or a new trial. In a ruling issued on August 30, however, the court rejected the claim, saying that “substantial” direct and circumstantial evidence supported the jury’s decision.
Also $4.4 million verdict stands. In its appeal, AimJunkies argued that the arbitrator erred by refusing to admit “material evidence” previously submitted to support its claim, but the court dismissed the claim, essentially saying that AimJunkie’s attorney did not work properly and failed to submit evidence in a timely manner. For now, the AimJunkies website continues to operate, though obviously without Destiny 2 cheats.
Speaking instead of the video game, the future of Destiny 2 was revealed by Bloomberg: there is optimism within Bungie.
