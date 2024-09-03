One year ago Bungie – The Destiny 2 Team – received compensation of $4.4 millionagainst cheat maker AimJunkies. Now, two US courts have ruled in favor of the developer. One ruling upheld the amount of damages, while another denied AimJunkies’ request for a new trial.

Bungie’s lawsuit against AimJunkies was one of several filed against cheat makers, including PerfectAim, GatorCheats, and Ring-1, but it ran into some early snags. In May 2022, a judge dismissed part of Bungie’s copyright infringement claim, a small but surprising victory for AimJunkies. In the end, it didn’t do much good: the bulk of the remaining claim was sent to arbitration, which resulted in a judgment in Bungie’s favor of just under $4.4 million, most of it related to DMCA violations.