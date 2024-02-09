For matchday 24 of the Italian league championship we will have a nice match between AC Milan and Napoli, clubs that live different realities. On the part of the locals, they are eight points behind Inter Milan, who is the first classified. In the case of the current Serie A champion, they are currently out of the European places.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of AC Milan and Napoli:
The historic Italian team is having a great season and for the first home game of the domestic competition, they have an apparently simple opponent due to the season that is taking place, but historically very complicated. Therefore, the Rossoneri coach will have a complex task when approaching the match. Leading the defense of the Milan team we will have the Danish Kjaer while in the offensive phase of the team we will have Rafael Leao and Giroud as main figures.
More news about Europe's leagues
This is what AC Milan's formation would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez
Midfielders: Pulisic, Bennacer, Loftus Cheek, Adli, Rafael Leao
Forward: Giroud
At Napoli, Lobotka's mastery in midfield is presented as a key component, while Kvaratskhelia, despite not reaching his previous level, remains a threat on the attacking front. These players stand out as the fundamental drivers for the team's success. They will also have a very important loss and that is that due to the Africa Cup the Neapolitan team will lose their killer for this match, Victor Osimhen, who is concentrated with the Nigerian team.
This is what Napoli's lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Gollini
Defenses: Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mazzocchi
Midfielders: Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Cáculo
Forwards: Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineups #Milan #Napoli #match #24th #Serie
Leave a Reply