Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who went viral at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for his particular and carefree posture when shooting, filed an application to register this way of holding the sports weapon as a trademarkhis coach told AFP.

Dikec was one of the people who gained fame after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to the thousands of memes and funny images that took his stance as a reference. In addition, he gained admiration for not having many technical implements when it came to shooting.

Users on social media expressed their amazement at seeing the athlete arrive at the range and shoot without special glasses or protective equipment.

It will register you in case of attempts by strangers to do so.

Technician Erdinc Bilgili said the move to commercially protect Yusuf’s position at the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office is in response to others trying to do so behind his back.

Yusuf Dikeç, silver medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games Photo:Social networks Share

“After Yusuf Dikec became aware of the numerous attempts to register, we requested it a week ago,” Bilgili told AFP, adding that “the other requests were rejected.”

The ‘phenomenon’ of the Turkish shooter

Dikec’s apparent cold-bloodedness went viral and soon the networks were full of memes and comparisons, for example, with the British spy James Bond.

Even billionaire founder of Tesla and owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, shared a video of himself doing the pose, which was viewed 170 million times.

Her pose was also widely imitated by her fellow athletes since she won the silver medal in the mixed 10m air pistol event with her teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson copied him when he celebrated a goal against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Turkish news channel TRT Haber reported that several items bearing his image had gone on sale, including T-shirts, mugs and mobile phone cases.

In an interview with AFP in early August, Dikec said there was an explanation for his unusual stance, with one hand in his pocket.

“I do it just to make my body more stable, to be balanced. There’s no need to look any further than that,” he said.

