Guardian: Negotiations on Ukraine’s EU membership will lead nowhere

Negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU will most likely lead nowhere. The country would become too much of a burden for the bloc, Loughborough University political economy professor Dermot Hodson said in an article for Guardian.

“In fact, a country (Ukraine) torn apart by war could easily find itself in a trap due to negotiations (on accession to the EU) that are leading nowhere,” the expert is sure.

Dermot Hodson also pointed out several obstacles that could prevent Kyiv from joining the EU. Thus, he drew attention to the already manifested dissatisfaction of Polish, Hungarian and Slovak farmers, who risk losing in competition with Ukrainian agricultural producers.

The expert also mentioned significant financial problems associated with supporting Kyiv. Also, current EU members will begin not only to receive fewer subsidies, but also to give more because of Ukraine, Hodson concluded.

On November 13, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, said that he considers it incorrect to give clear dates for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. He noted that this applies not only to Ukraine, but also to Moldova. In his opinion, such “games with dates” can disappoint a large number of people.

At the same time, the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Maternova called 2030 a realistic date for the country’s accession to the EU. According to her, in order for the country to join the EU, many reforms must be adopted.