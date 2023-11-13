The Palace once again has European competition and the match is one of the important ones for UCAM. Whether you want to gain options to aspire to be the leader of group H, a condition that would give you a direct ticket to the ‘top 16’ without having to go through the risky ‘playin’ play-off, or if, in case you have to go to this eliminatory, wants to have the home court factor.

The thing is simple. Both UCAM and Tofas have won against Igokea and lost against Derthona. Winning today means getting a body’s advantage over your main rival and, losing, complicating your life and forcing you, in the second leg and in enemy territory (in the case of UCAM), to win and, possibly, having to do it for more. difference from what happened tonight.

Known, but not that



UCAM and Tofas already know each other because last season they also shared a group in the first phase. But, if the Murcians have changed with up to eight new faces, the Turks are unrecognizable: from the team that visited Murcia last year only Mustafa Kurtuldum continues, who barely enters the rotation.

The most sensitive loss of those from Bursa is that of the promising 19-year-old forward Berke Buyuktencel, the most promising young man in Turkish basketball, who, in a case almost identical to that of the Spanish Aday Mara with Zaragoza, decided to leave his city and the club since he was a child, thus also leaving professional basketball, to reach the NCAA with the legendary UCLA.

Among so many new things in the club from the south of the Marmara Sea, two former ACB players such as power forwards Zeljko Sakic and Luke Maye. The American played the last two seasons in Spain with Manresa and Granada, standing out as a tall shooter.