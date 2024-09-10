Britain | A nurse murdered seven newborn babies, the investigation now continues with hearings

Britain|Former nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison last year, from which she will never be released.

in Britain the investigation related to the murder of seven newborn babies continues today with hearings, according to news agency Reuters, among other things.

British nurse Lucy Letby murdered seven babies between June 2015 and June 2016, and attempted to murder an additional seven babies.

At the time of the murders and attempted murders, Letby was working in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the city of Chester. The city is located in northwestern England, less than 20 kilometers south of Liverpool.

The investigation officially started already last year, but the complaints made about the case, among other things, have delayed the start of the hearings, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tells.

The investigation aims to find out how it is possible that the babies’ deaths were not noticed for many months.

Britain’s the government has ordered an investigation into the hospital and how the hospital responded to concerns about Letby before his arrest, Reuters reports.

For example, the BBC has previously reported that a doctor who worked at the hospital warned the hospital’s management already in October 2015 that he was worried about the deaths of babies that happened during Letby’s work shifts.

The investigation, which starts on Tuesday, is also supposed to examine the circumstances in which the murders and attempted murders took place.

Letby’s lawyer Mark McDonald has told the BBC, according to Reuters, that “there is a strong case that he [Letby] is innocent”.

According to Reuters, Letby has reportedly also hired a new legal team for support.

by Lucy Letby it has been found, among other things, to have injected the babies with air and insulin with a needle and to have given the babies too much milk.

Letby was reported to the police in 2017 and arrested in 2018. He was charged in court with a total of fifteen attempted murders, seven of which he was found guilty of.

According to the prosecutors, after the arrest, a message was found in Letby’s home: “I am bad, I did this”.

Letby, now 34 years old was sentenced last year to life imprisonmentfrom which he will never be freed. He has denied his guilt in the events.