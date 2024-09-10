The final third of the season kicks off in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, founded according to tradition by Alexander the Great, whose name (in Arabic Bākuh, Bākūh or Bākūyā) is derived from the Persian bād Kūbac, meaning “gust of wind”. It has hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix since 2016, with the sole exception of 2020. Of the seven events hosted so far, the first – in 2016 – was called the European Grand Prix while from the following one onwards it took on that of the host country. A new feature this year is the placement on the calendar: in the past it had always been held in April or June but now it will be held in September and the same will happen next year, a decisive change in an attempt to harmonise the calendar from a logistical point of view.

As is tradition on a street circuit, the dry compounds selected by Pirelli are the softest in the range, namely C3 for Hard, C4 for Medium and C5 for Soft. The 6.003 kilometre long track has remained largely unchanged from 2016 onwards and features 20 corners: some practically right-angled – like the first seven – others very slow once the track enters the old part of the city, and others still that are taken flat out because, in effect, they are part of a practically straight two-kilometre long section that leads to the finish line. The width of the road varies greatly, ranging from seven metres at Turn 8 to enough space for even three cars side by side on the main straight.

With an asphalt that is normally used by city traffic, the evolution of the track will be an important factor to take into account when evaluating the performance on the track, as will the weather conditions. Usually, temperatures in September are quite high, certainly higher than those recorded when the race was held in April. Furthermore, it should be kept in mind that the temperature of the asphalt can vary significantly based on the amount of sunshine and the shade provided by buildings, especially in the part inside the old city. Last but not least, the wind can make the cars unstable, disturbing driving, and can come from multiple directions, channeling itself between the corridors created by the urban structure.

The Baku track holds the record for the highest speed reached by a Formula 1 single-seater in an official event: the 378 km/h reached by Valtteri Bottas with the Williams-Mercedes during qualifying in 2016 has not yet been surpassed. The high speed reached on the long main straight will put the tyres to the test also in light of the loads generated by the single-seaters: with two parts of the track requiring opposite aerodynamic configurations, the teams will not be able to choose a set-up that is too light so as not to be penalised in the slowest part, relying on the grip generated by the tyres to extract the best performance. Furthermore, the current Pirelli range has demonstrated its reliability even in extreme conditions of use.

From a strategy point of view, Baku is a typical one-stop race, with the hardest compounds being the main protagonists. Although you might think otherwise looking at the configuration, overtaking is not at all easy: in a situation like this year’s, where the performance differences within the two main groups of teams are minimal, the effectiveness of the DRS could be a relevant factor, as well as the ability to react to unexpected events: the possibility of having a neutralization is very high. In 2023, almost all the drivers started the race on the Mediums and then switched to the Hards when the safety car came out on lap 11.

Only one driver, Sergio Perez, has climbed onto the top step of the podium more than once. The Mexican triumphed in Baku in 2021 and 2023, the year in which he also won the Sprint race, thus confirming his particular comfort on the street circuits on which he has achieved six of his seven victories in Formula 1. If Checo is the king of Baku, Charles Leclerc is the prince of qualifying in the Azerbaijani capital. The Monegasque has achieved three consecutive pole positions from 2021 to 2023 and, last year, was also the fastest in the Sprint Shootout. In terms of teams, opposite statistics for Red Bull and Ferrari: the former holds the record for wins (four) but has never achieved pole position, the latter leads in pole positions (four, thanks also to the contribution of Vettel) but has never won, taking one of its drivers to the podium only four times (Mercedes and Red Bull six each).

Minimum pressures at the start (Slick)

Front: 26.5 psi

Rear: 25.5 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.00°

Rear: -1.75°