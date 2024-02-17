The seven-year-old boy who was wounded by a bullet in the head whenor his mother opened fire in an evangelical church in Houston (Texas) last Sundaylost “a part of his frontal lobe,” reported the minor's grandmother.

“He has lost an important part of what makes us who we are… a portion of his frontal lobe,” Walli Carranza, the minor's paternal grandmother, wrote on her Facebook account.

“Half of his right skull must be surgically removed during two surgeries performed in less than 24 hours,” he added.

The little boy is the son of the Salvadoran Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36 years old, identified as the author of the shooting that occurred at the Spanish Sunday service at Lakewood Church on February 11.



The woman, killed by police officers who were off duty in the church, was carrying an AR-15 type semi-automatic rifle and was accompanied by the child, who was wounded by a gunshot and has remained in critical condition since then.

“He has been in cardiac arrest several times and no one can determine if he has significant brain activity,” Carranza said.

It is still not clear where the bullets that injured the minor came from.

The other victim of the attack was a 57-year-old man, a church employee, who was shot in the leg.

In a previous post Carranza said that her daughter-in-law had mental health problems.

The police found ammunition, bulletproof vests and bomb-making materials in Moreno's house, according to information obtained by television station ABC13.

Lakewood Church is a large temple founded by the father of the well-known televangelist Joel Osteen through which about 45,000 faithful pass through weekly.

EFE