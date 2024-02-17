Military Dandykin: Ukrainian drones are destroyed by air defense and electronic warfare systems

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are destroyed by Russian air defense (air defense) and electronic warfare (EW) systems, said military expert, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin. He listed such methods of destroying Ukrainian drones in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Now the Armed Forces of Ukraine rely on sabotage and terrorism. Various types of drones are used for this. And they are supplied with a lot of this goodness. In addition, they themselves assemble drones from imported components. This (attempts to attack Russian territory with drones – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will, unfortunately, continue. Therefore, we are improving electronic warfare and air defense systems,” Dandykin said.

UAVs are destroyed by our air defense and electronic warfare systems – they go off course and fall Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert, captain first rank reserve

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian air defense system intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. According to the department, 4 drones were shot down in the Belgorod region, and the same number in the Voronezh region. In Kursk – 1, in Bryansk – 18, in Kaluga – 6.

On February 13, the Russian military captured rare samples of Ukrainian Armed Forces drones and attachments for drones. It is noted that experts are studying the characteristics of enemy UAVs in order to develop more effective countermeasures.