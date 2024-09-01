Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 22:48

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized, this Saturday, 31, the suspension of X (former Twitter), and suggested that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), wants a dictatorship. In a speech during an event with candidates in Londrina (PR), Bolsonaro made indirect criticisms of the judge.

“Today, we woke up without Twitter, X. And they accused me of being the dictator. That group there celebrated along with that other guy, of ‘mission given is mission accomplished’, of having saved democracy in Brazil. We are seeing more and more who wanted and who is imposing a dictatorship in our country”, said the former president.

He took the opportunity to call on supporters to attend a demonstration scheduled for September 7 in São Paulo. He has said that the demonstration is not partisan, but “in defense of democracy.”

Bolsonaro also stressed that his supporters had no intention of carrying out a coup d’état on January 8, 2023. “What would have happened to me if I had been in Brazil on January 8? I would certainly be in jail until today. They accuse me of everything, even of a fake coup. We are seeing that the one who is leading Brazil towards a dictatorship is not me or those who were by my side,” he said.

Jair Bolsonaro came out in defense of those arrested for involvement in the January 8 attacks and said that “scoundrels and thieves” friends of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) did not receive the same punishments.

On Facebook, the former president also criticized Moraes’ decision to suspend businessman Elon Musk’s platform in Brazil. The measure was taken after repeated failures to comply with court orders.

“X’s departure from Brazil, especially in the circumstances that we have all witnessed with perplexity since yesterday, represents yet another hard blow to our freedom and legal security, which will drive away foreign investors and have harmful consequences in all spheres of Brazilian public life,” he published.