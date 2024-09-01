The Congress Session to establish the new board of directors remains in suspense after the resolution of the Guadalajara Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation was announced on Saturday morning, which determined to remove the deputyship of Francisco Sánchez de MC from the PRI.

After that, the Institutional Revolutionary Party challenged the decision, which prevents the deputies from taking the oath of office until it is resolved, according to article 18 of the Organic Law of the State Congress, for which there is a deadline until tomorrow at 11 in the morning.

However, it is expected that the matter will be resolved by the presidency of Congress in the course of the afternoon.