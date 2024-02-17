













He commented that through a new video from its OX do Controle channel. This reporter claims that he received the same information from five separate sources. These same people say that he is working on video games that will be released in that same quarter of the year.

Supposedly, the original goal was to launch the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2024 but this was changed at the last minute. Apart from Lutti, another well-known media outlet, Eurogamer.net, claims that he has heard 'similar murmurs' from industry sources.

Important news agency reports that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced in 2024.

However, at the moment there is nothing solid in this regard. The fact is that for weeks some pointed out that it would be in the current year that Nintendo would launch the new console but they were only rumors.

Fountain: Nintendo.

These are based on supposed information from studies that are developing video games for the system. At the end of the day, the one who decides when to launch the Nintendo Switch 2 is its manufacturer.

Sales of the current system, which already exceed 139 million, remain very solid. The same applies to video games that Nintendo publishes and develops. So this console maker isn't feeling much pressure to release its next system.

I don't want to hear anything, but it's very intense here. After consulting 5 sources from 3 different continents, all echoing basically the same thing, OX do Controle leaf reveals: the launch of the Switch's successor should only happen in 2025. Details of the episode. https://t.co/PqVik1A3gF — PH (@phluttilippe) February 16, 2024

According to a well-known media that compiles this information, the licensees received information about this delay and that happened recently.

The idea is that Nintendo Switch 2 will have a strong video game launch lineup when it is available.

Given how things are being handled, some believe that this console could be launched in March 2025. That was the month, in 2017, in which the first Switch was available.

Apart from Nintendo Switch 2 we have more information about video games in TierraGamer.

