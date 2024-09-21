Ciudad Juarez.- Investigative authorities identified the two men who were murdered and found in the back of an abandoned pickup truck on the Juarez-Chihuahua highway, near Kilometer 145.

Both victims are originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, the state from which the Ford F150 pickup truck came, according to its license plate.

Brandon Paul LO, 19, and Gonzalo Salvador OT, are the names of both young men killed, who were in the back of the vehicle, both covered with tires.

The unit bore the registration number UW-3260.

Elements of the State Investigation Agency of the State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the double homicide, after travelers reported the abandoned van.

Municipal police from Ahumada were also present at the crime scene, bringing the number of homicides in Juarez to 52.

The statistics have increased because it is under the jurisdiction of this municipality, said a source from the Prosecutor’s Office.