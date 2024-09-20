He real Madrid continues to dream big. After the successive arrivals of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé this season, the Madrid team is looking to strengthen its right flank with the signing of Trent Alexander Arnold next season.
It’s a long love story. As has been announced for several seasons now, Trent Alexander Arnold’s profile strongly attracts the Madrid club. The Madrid club would be in permanent contact with the English international and his agents. He says he is ready to leave the club that saw him grow up to join the most successful club in the history of the Champions League and join Real Madrid. Worse still, Sport He announced that he had recently rejected an offer of an extension. From January he will be able to negotiate his free arrival with the player of his choice.
There is still no contact between the two clubs and Liverpool have not expressed any desire to sell their player, said Richard Hughes, the Reds’ sporting director. Information confirmed by Fabrizio Romano .
Real Madrid’s latest transfer window has already been quite auspicious. Last season, the management led by Florentino signed Jude Bellingham, who had a magnificent season: 28 games in La Liga for a total of 19 goals and an excellent European campaign concluded with a total of four goals and five assists. This season, Kylian Mbappé has joined the Merengue and is also making an interesting debut.
If he signs for Real next season, Trent Alexander Arnold could become another weapon to feed Madrid’s attacking superstars.
