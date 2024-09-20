🚨⚪️ Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool.

Current deal expires in June ’25 with no talks underway as of now.

Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage.

There’s no indication of player’s views so far. pic.twitter.com/2rCywx2yjH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2024