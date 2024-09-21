The 2024-2 League is just beginning to catch up with a very tight schedule, disrupted by a reduction of just two dates this year, with a Copa América completed and a U-20 Women’s World Cup underway. In addition, with force majeure issues that forced the postponement of games.

With the 11th round already underway, with the game that Pereira lost at home against Patriotas, 0-1, there are 13 pending matches and another seven that were brought forward or modified in date. Those 20 matches are more than 10 percent of the schedule for the round-robin phase, made up of 190 matches.

“The administration always reviews and evaluates international events and competitions that may affect our calendars. This does not only happen with football tournaments, but also with social and cultural events that take place in stadiums where our championships are held,” Dimayor president Fernando Jaramillo told EL TIEMPO.

For this reason, the standings do not yet reflect the reality, as there are teams with many pending games. The most delicate case is that of Santa Fe, which has four games left and is returning today after 20 days without competing.

If the percentage of points obtained is taken as a reference, The championship leader would not be Once Caldas, but America de Caliand Santa Fe, which had been having a very good campaign before its forced break due to lack of a stadium, would jump from eighth to third place.

What would remain the same, although in a different order, is the list of the eight clubs that, at this time, would play the semifinal quadrangulars.

However, there is no guarantee that those who have pending matches will be able to earn those points and that is why today, for many, begins a marathon in which the season could be at stake.

The 13 postponed matches must be played before the last date, which will have a unified schedule and in which, in addition to defining the eight qualifiers, one of the two relegations to the second division could also be at stake.

The 13 earrings

Matchday 5: Santa Fe vs. Medellin and America vs. Millonarios.

Matchday 6: Envigado vs. Pasto.

Matchday 7: Nacional vs. Cali and Santa Fe vs. Pereira.

Matchday 8: Envigado vs. Golden Eagles, Equity vs. America and Medellin vs. Alliance.

Matchday 9: Eagles vs. Bucaramanga, Santa Fe vs. Boyaca Chicó and Junior vs. Pereira.

Matchday 10: Santa Fe vs. Alianza and Nacional vs. Junior (these two games were scheduled for September 26).

Positions

Table by percentage

