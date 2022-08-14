The drought and shallowing of rivers that occurred in Europe in August exacerbated the energy crisis. The agency announced this on August 12 Bloomberg.

The shallowing of the Rhine, one of the most important transport arteries for the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Switzerland, exacerbated the problems with the transportation of goods in the region. Many barge owners refuse to travel on the river, as it is unprofitable for them to pass through a narrow passage. In confirmation, Bloomberg cited a statement from the container company Contargo GmbH & Co. KG, which said that a drop in the water level in the city of Kaub below 40 centimeters would force it to stop working.

According to official figures, the water level in Kauba has dropped to 36 centimeters, the lowest level since 1993. At the same time, it is predicted that the water level will fall even more – up to 29 centimeters.

“The climate crisis could not have come at a worse time, when Europe is already in the grip of an energy crisis exacerbated by Russia’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine. As climate change dries up in Europe’s rivers, it’s only exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis.

On August 13, the German TV channel RBB 24 reported that Germany blamed Poland for the environmental disaster on the Oder River after a large amount of mercury was found in the river. The Minister of the Environment of Brandenburg called salts dissolved in water the cause of the ecological catastrophe. However, how they got there, no one can still establish. Now German volunteers are taking tons of dead fish out of the river. Representatives of the country’s emergency services are also on the scene.