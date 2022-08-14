Israeli police are engaged in intense searches for the Palestinian who last night opened fire in Jerusalem at bus passengers, and then at other passersby, wounding eight, two of them seriously. The military radio updated that the identity of the suspect could be established by examining the surveillance cameras. Some of his relatives have been stopped and interrogated, while the first searches are concentrated in the Silwan district, close to the southern side of the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. In recent weeks, tensions have grown in Silwan between the Palestinian inhabitants and the Jewish enclave within it. From Gaza, Hamas welcomed the attack, without however taking responsibility for it.