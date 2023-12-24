He describes himself as a free soul and his record bears proof of this. He left the terrina to succeed as a model; For her love he jumped into the tabloid press and for shaving her head her press fell out of love with her; she conquered the small screen with Physics or chemistry and, when he was at the top of the profession, he decided to leave it to return to the mountains and dedicate himself to his two children. Ten years later, her “healing” participation in MasterChef Celebrity has revived the love affair with the public of Blanca Romero (Gijón, 47 years old) who is already anticipating her next projects in film and television. Or, at least, until she gets bored again: “I get tired of everything quickly.”

His next movie, The Abbess, is the first after ten years of drought. What was the reason for this parenthesis?

Because I had to raise my son alone. My parents couldn't help me as much as they did with Lucía and I had no energy left to film. My quality of life allowed me to dedicate myself to it. I feel privileged, although at times I have been mercenary: I sold clothes that I didn't like and defended scripts that seemed like nonsense to me. Now life forced me to work again; If not, I would never have gone to MasterChef.

In these years, has Blanca sabotaged Blanca Romero a lot?

I never had a very healthy self-esteem. I could do thousands of lingerie campaigns, posing in panties and bra, and then I would die of embarrassment if my boyfriend saw my ass while I went to the bathroom… I even had to turn off the lights. Today I don't look like how people tell me, pretty and all… The real Blanca has nothing to do with the one she puts in front of a camera. If I had better self-esteem I would be happier.

His look with hair shaved and dyed leopard spots caused a stir almost 20 years ago.

What makes me most angry is that I was forced to take it off to do a promotion with a watch brand. It bothers me that I was not faithful to my principles and that I was influenced by those who judged my look. Today I think about it and say, 'what a fool!' If they didn't want me, they would have taken someone else.

Do you keep in a prominent place the dress from your wedding with Cayetano designed by Karl Lagerfeld?

I have to look in the attic, but I think I left it to my little cousin because she wanted to go trick-or-treating on Halloween and get candy in a costume. Things have the value they are given and that dress had to be given a chance, taken for a walk in the mountains, not used just for one day.

Do you remember any details about your ex-mother-in-law, Carmina Ordóñez, that have stuck with you?

Something that I saw both Carmen, Naty Abascal and Isabel Preysler do is take a tray of snacks to bed. They would set the alarm for two in the morning, eat some chocolate or a date and go back to sleep. I don't know if it would be to get the metabolism going and burn calories, but look how great they were.

Have you been a good spectator of yourself in MasterChef Celebrity or has it been judged a lot?

At this age I am not so critical, I have a very defined personality. And I have little time left to look at my navel. I don't care if I'm three sizes bigger on the street, whether they see me as pretty or ugly, I'm no less happy for that. What's more, before I wouldn't have allowed half of my close-ups in MasterChef, in which I look very ugly, would have come to light. As a model she would have screamed: every Thursday, a llantina.

You currently reside in Villaviciosa, do you prefer to live in the mountains than in Madrid?

I can only be grateful to Madrid because it gave me everything: work, success, an amazing quality of life… Also at that time they charged a lot, although I ended up leaving Physics or chemistry because in Italy they paid me four times more. In the end, money also drives the profession. But I already burned Madrid, I didn't have a corner left to conquer. It will always be my second home.

At just 20 years old, she was already walking on the best catwalks in the world. Was the fashion industry in the nineties a safe place for a young woman who had just left Asturias?

I was never disrespected or had a bad experience. Maybe it's because my presence was imposing. Now I have her more tamed, but I could be very aggressive and sharp. On top of that I did boxing, I hit incredibly hard and no one could surpass myself because there was no room for half an extra centimeter.