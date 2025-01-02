Bit2Me, the main digital asset company in the Spanish market and registered with the Bank of Spain, has been selected by Garanti BBVA Kripto, part of the BBVA Group, as its execution center for its clients’ cryptocurrency purchase and sale orders. . This strategic collaboration represents a major milestone in cryptocurrency adoption in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Turkey ranks as the third largest market globally for cryptocurrency adoption according to Triple-A Data, underscoring the growing demand for digital asset platforms with Bit2Me features. With a population that exceeds 85 million people, the alliance between Garanti BBVA Kripto and Bit2Me lays the foundation for the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, leveraging the trust and credibility of a global banking leader, along with Bit2Me’s technological expertise.

This collaboration comes at a key time following the implementation of the Markets in Cryptoassets Regulation (MiCA) in the European Union on December 30, 2024. MiCA establishes a robust legal framework for cryptocurrencies, allowing traditional financial institutions to enter the cryptocurrency market. digital assets with confidence.

The banking sector is increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies as a way to monetize its customer base and compete with new players in the market.

A reliable and experienced partner

With more than a decade of experience, Bit2Me stands out for its commitment to regulatory compliance, a key factor in Garanti BBVA Kripto’s decision to select it as a strategic partner. According to Leif Ferreira, co-founder and CEO of Bit2Me: “2025 marks the beginning for banks to offer cryptocurrency buying and selling services. Thanks to the API-driven transformation in our infrastructure, Bit2Me not only serves more than 1 million users retailers, but also has a customer base of over 6,000 businesses. Additionally, we are collaborating with over 50 financial institutions to help them launch their crypto products this year.”

Gabriel Ayala, Managing Director of Banking Solutions at Bit2Me, explained: “Bit2Me’s collaboration with Garanti BBVA Kripto represents a revolutionary step to unite traditional banking with digital assets, paving the way for mass adoption in Turkey, the third largest market. cryptocurrency solutions in the world. This alliance underlines the transformative potential of regulated cryptocurrency solutions after MiCA.”

Abel Peña, CSO of Bit2Me, highlighted the transformative role of traditional banking: “In the coming years, banks around the world will play a key role in normalizing access to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. By embracing this change, institutions financial institutions ensure that the growth of Bitcoin is unstoppable, demonstrating that technology knows no borders.”

Uniting traditional finance and digital assets

By entering the Turkish market Bit2Me and Garanti BBVA Kripto aim to empower millions of users to access a platform with high levels of computer security, regulated and easy to use for the management of digital assets.

This deal not only reinforces BBVA’s position as an innovative leader in digital finance, but also demonstrates the vital role of partnerships between traditional banking institutions and established cryptocurrency providers like Bit2Me.