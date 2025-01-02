Elon Musk is now “Kekius Maximus” in X. The head of Tesla and SpaceX has baffled his followers with a name change for which he has given no explanation. Musk also changed his profile photo to an image of “Pepe the Frog,” a popular cartoon character who has been associated with the far right.

As usual, Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, who bought Twitter to change the name to X in 2022, did not comment on the changes, which caused a stir on the network.

His new pseudonym may be an allusion to Maximus Decimus Meridius, the Roman general played by Russell Crowe in Gladiator in 2000, and kekan expression frequently used by far-right Internet users and many trolls to replace lol.

Before changing his pseudonym, Musk posted an announcement on X: “Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in Extreme PoE.” PoE is an apparent reference to the popular video game Path of Exile.

Kekius Maximus cryptocurrency soars 1,400%

Following Musk’s pseudonym change, the value of the memecoin Kekius Maximus, a cryptocurrency inspired by an Internet meme, rose almost 1,400% on Tuesday afternoon, according to the CoinGecko site, as X users asked if it was of a joke or a hidden message in favor of cryptocurrencies.

The billionaire will be one of the key figures during Trump’s mandate, who appointed him to chair a “government efficiency” commission, a body created to cut federal budgets, one of Donald Trump’s workhorses like Elon Musk.

